Mask order lifted in 2 eastern Idaho counties as COVID-19 cases drop

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health. File photo

IDAHO FALLS — The Eastern Idaho Public Health District Board of Health met Thursday and determined that Fremont and Lemhi counties have met the metric to return to the Minimal Risk Level of the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. The metric was met by having its active case rate below the threshold of 15/10,000 population for the most recent 14-day period.

Although the Public Health Order for face coverings was rescinded, this does not alleviate the need to make the choices necessary to slow the spread of the virus in our communities as the virus is still circulating and posing a risk for illness, hospitalization, and death.

These choices include staying home when sick, washing your hands frequently, maintaining space (at least 6 feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly and consistently.

Vaccine administration is continuing to successfully roll out in our health district. We are in the process of completing Priority Group 1, which is healthcare providers and residents of long-term care facilities not affiliated with the Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care program. If you are a healthcare provider and have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated, please go to our website for information on how to schedule an appointment. Proof of employment is required before receiving the vaccine.

Gov. Little announced earlier this week the next priority group (2.1) for vaccination, which is frontline essential workers and adults 65 years of age and older. Frontline essential workers are categorized, in no hierarchal order, as follows:

• First Responders

• Education: pre-k to 12 school staff and teachers and daycare [childcare] workers

• Correctional and Detention Facility Staff

Frontline essential worker vaccinations commenced on January 12 and are being coordinated through employers as well as individual vaccination appointments at our offices. Vaccination for older adults are set to start in early February.

