More Idahoans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday; Local recoveries move past 33,000, with 340 local deaths

IDAHO FALLS — Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan will begin Wednesday.

Since mid-December, healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents have been at the top of the list to receive the vaccine. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says 38,891 vaccine doses have been administered since the Gem State started receiving and giving the vaccine the week of Dec. 14. There are 27,476 people who’ve received only one dose and 5,692 people who’ve been given both doses.

Starting Wednesday, Little said he’ll prioritize teachers, school staff, first responders and correctional and detention facility staff (not already included as healthcare personnel) to get vaccinations.

Idahoans aged 65-and-older will be able to receive the vaccine starting in February, according to IDHW, who also estimates the vaccine will be available to the general public in May.

Local, state COVID-19 numbers

When it comes to the local health districts COVID-19 numbers, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,770 since mid-March. So far, there have been 183 deaths in the district, including most recently two Bonneville County men in their 50s. A case is considered probable if a person has not been tested, or a test is pending, and the person has all the symptoms of COVID-19, and has come into direct contact with an infected person, and developed symptoms within the expected timeframe.

There are currently 521 active cases in EIPH, and 20,066 people have now recovered from the virus.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported Tuesday 73 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 13,624 cases since mid-March, including confirmed and probable. There have been 157 deaths in the district and as it stands now, there are 640 active cases. As far as recoveries go, 12,984 people have recovered in SIPH.

The total COVID-19 death toll in eastern Idaho (a combination of EIPH and SIPH numbers) is 340.

IDHW reports statewide there are 151,273 total cases since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 67,633 recoveries and 1,556 deaths, with the majority of deaths being in people over 80 years old.

Despite the death toll, COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.

IDHW reminds Idahoans to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Keep at least six feet between you and others in public

Wear face coverings in public places

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes

Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

