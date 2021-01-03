Multiple days of rain and snow showers in eastern Idaho beginning Sunday

IDAHO FALLS – Rain and snow showers are headed to eastern Idaho over the next several days.

The National Weather Service is forecasting freezing rain in the southern Snake River Plain and Magic Valley on Monday. Pocatello, Burley, Shoshone and surrounding areas may see freezing rain early Monday morning and afternoon,

“Up to around 0.25″ of rain in the eastern Magic Valley and southern Snake Plain on frozen ground and snow may cause some ponding of water (Monday afternoon),” NWS says.

Clark and Fremont Counties may experience a brief freezing drizzle Sunday afternoon and evening.

Areas above 6,000 feet will be the most impacted with areas of blowing and drifting snow at times.

Between five and 10 inches of snow is likely in the West Yellowstone, Island Park, Rexburg, Driggs and Jackson areas between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday. Up to an inch of snow is possible throughout the rest of eastern Idaho, including Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Soda Springs.

The most current weather conditions in your community can be seen on the weather page at EastIdahoNews.com.

Areas in pink (above) indicate areas where Freezing Rain is possible early Monday morning. | Courtesy NWS

Areas with the highest likelihood of seeing rain Monday afternoon and evening are shown in Green (above). Rain may extend as far north as Idaho Falls during this time. Rain on frozen ground and on snow may cause some local ponding of water. | Courtesy NWS