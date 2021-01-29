Police ask for help finding girl who left school for lunch and never returned

POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who left school Thursday and did not return.

Marissa Soto left for lunch and never came back, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. Officers did not say which school Marissa attends but she has no history of running away and her family is concerned for her safety.

Marissa is 5″4′ and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a dayback.

Anyone with information on Marissa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.