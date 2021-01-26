Police looking for suspect after shooting in Shelley

SHELLEY — Police in Shelley are looking for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday morning.

It happened at Carnoustie Apartments on West Fir Steet around 6:30 a.m., Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler tells EastIdahoNews.com. The suspect reportedly went up to the victim, fired three times and drove away from the scene.

“This wasn’t random,” Mohler says.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one was injured, but the victim’s car was damaged.

Police say they have a suspect but are not releasing the person’s name.

The scene was surrounded by yellow police tape at 11 a.m. and investigators remain on site.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com