Police say man sent nude photos of woman to others and made threats to kill her

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a Boise man allegedly sent a nude photograph of a woman to others then told her that he hired a hitman to kill her and others.

Javier Escobedo-Padilla, 40, is charged with felony video voyeurism, first-degree stalking and intimidating a witness. According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigators had frequent contacts with Escobedo-Padilla from a series of incidents involving the victim through the summer and fall of 2020.

On Nov. 21, 2020, the victim visited the Idaho Falls Police station to file a harassment complaint. Officers reviewed Facebook messages Escobedo-Padilla allegedly sent to three people threatening to burn their homes down, kill them and send nude photos of the victim to others. At one point, police say Escobedo-Padilla sent messages that he hired someone to kill them.

With the threatening messages in hand, police started looking into Escobedo-Padilla’s background.

According to the probable cause, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in August 2020 where Escobedo-Padilla was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. Escobedo-Padilla had a warrant for failure to show up to court in the case. Days after the incident, the victim filed for a civil protection order against Escobedo-Padilla.

On Oct. 17, 2020, the victim contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office after someone broke the windows of her vehicle. According to the probable cause, investigators suspected Escobedo-Padilla and another man were responsible but could not get enough evidence to file charges.

Then, on Nov. 11, 2020, the victim received a text message of a screenshot from Escobedo-Padilla showing he sent her nude photo to another woman. Investigators contacted the woman, who is also a victim in an aggravated assault case against Escobedo-Padilla in Clark County.

The woman told Idaho Falls police that on Nov. 11, 2020, she got a friend request from Escobedo-Padilla, a man she did not personally know. Shortly after accepting the friend request, the woman said Escobedo-Padilla sent her the nude photo of the victim. He allegedly demanded she post it on social media and call the victim a derogatory name.

When the woman refused, Escobedo-Padilla is reported to have threatened the woman and her family with death, according to court documents. Authorities in Clark County charged Escobedo-Padilla with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor telephone harassment. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the felony charge and a judge placed Escobedo-Padilla on two years of probation.

On Nov. 14, 2020, Escobedo-Padilla is alleged to have sent a photo of his steering wheel to the victim saying he is on the way to see her. Deputies were called the victim’s house again after Escobedo-Padilla allegedly caused some sort of disturbance.

Six days later, the Idaho Falls Police Department was called to a local business to another disturbance call. Officers wrote in a report that a video from the business shows Escobedo-Padilla walk up to the store, see the victim, get into her vehicle, get back out and leave.

A witness told police she had placed the victim’s phone in the car to charge and after Escobedo-Padilla came, it was gone.

The victim said after this happened, Escobedo-Padilla lured her to Fort Hall by getting on the phone and posting one of her nude photos to her Facebook story. The victim told police when she got to Fort Hall, Escobedo-Padilla grabbed her and said, “I have a knife if you do anything.” Authorities in Fort Hall were contacted by Idaho Falls Police.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Escobedo-Padilla allegedly kept texting the victim threats to kill her if she reported him to police, according to court documents. The victim then blocked his number.

Court records show authorities in Clark County booked him into jail a few days later. Escobedo-Padilla spent 56 days in jail and when placed on probation, Bonneville County authorities brought him to Idaho Falls on additional charges.

Escobedo-Padilla remains in the Bonneville County Jail on $225,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Bonneville County.

Although Escobedo-Padilla is charged with crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.