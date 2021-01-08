Potato worker who saved colleague’s life thanked for Feel Good Friday

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few weeks ago we received this email about a man named Leo:

Leo Haslam works at Idaho Supreme Potatoes as a Production Foreman. He was on mid-shift one day a few weeks ago doing his rounds when he noticed Manual Portillo having trouble breathing and holding his chest as his face turned purple.

Leo asked him if he was ok when Manual collapsed in his arms. Leo laid him down and started chest compressions as he tried to call on the radio to ask for help. He continued chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Manual was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center but is now home with his family and kids. I believe with Leo being where he was, walking by Manual’s station at that time, he saved Manual’s life. Leo was pretty shaken up after work that day but he was a HERO that night for so many people.

We wanted to thank Leo for his actions and surprised him at work for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it went down!