Teton High School students reveal final logos for new mascot

DRIGGS — The Teton High School student council revealed the new Timberwolves logo in a district news release Wednesday, and it has some familiar design elements.

The mascot is a long time coming. The 2019 decision to retire the “Redskins” name and mascot, in favor of new ones caused significant disagreement in the community before ultimately moving forward.

“It was great to see the whole project coming together,” Megan Dalley, student council president and senior at the high school said. “There are some who still have hard feelings (about the mascot change) and then also there are others who are excited to see the new mascot. It will take a while to (come together).”

The Teton School Board voted in favor of changing the mascot July 2019. Since then, more than $30,000 has been raised to shoulder the financial costs of retiring the old mascot and promoting the Timberwolves by the non-profit Education Foundation of Teton Valley. The new mascot was chosen in the spring of 2020 by Teton High School students.

The school’s colors did not change in the new design. The new logo has a maroon wolf head with the Tetons subtly inserted in its mane, along with orange and white accents. There are several variations of this original, including just the “T”, the full name of Teton Timberwolves in an oval, and a single-color version with just the wolf and THS.

The logo is a result of the student council working with local marketing and advertising professionals and THS alumni Peter McKellar and Tyler McKellar. Dalley said the project proved to be a complicated learning experience as the students drew up requirements they wanted to see incorporated into the logo with the McKellars working alongside the students toward the final project.

The student council includes 20 students from all grades who were chosen to represent their peers in early September. In a typical year, the council plans a wide variety of activities throughout the school year, including Homecoming, Prom, pep assemblies, talent shows like Mr. THS, and the Spring Fling.

Through donated funds, the student council will be selling jackets, ball hats, masks and t-shirts all featuring the new Timberwolves logo at the school. Students and staff will have several opportunities to purchase the items at the school and the money will support ongoing projects with the council. The new school items will be available to the general public at a later date.

Courtesy Teton High School