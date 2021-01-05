UPDATE: Police identify second suspect in Washington Amber Alert

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, Washington – A second suspect has been identified in a Washington Amber Alert.

The Yakima, Washington Police Department reports 34-year-old Eric Landeros may also be involved. His role in the alleged abduction was not released, but police say he is driving a black 2008 Lexus 4-door with Arizona plate F6A4BKA.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 210 pounds.

The Amber Alert issued earlier Monday night indicated 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante was also a suspect.

Police say there is a possibility the men are in Idaho. If you happen to spot either of the suspects or their vehicles, call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 457-0207.

ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, Washington – Authorities in Yakima, Washington are looking for a possible suspect in a child abduction case and say he could be in Idaho.

It happened around 11:20 Monday morning, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro went to take the garbage out from her house in northeast Yakima and never came back.

Police say Angeles was recently found in Arizona with a man that coerced her through social media. Her condition was not released.

After further investigation, police learned 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante had threatened he would come and take Angeles and kill her family. He may be responsible and is still at large. Ovante is last known to be driving a Black 2001 Ford F150 with Arizona plate BYR6257.

Ovante is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you happen to spot him or his vehicle, call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 457-0207.

The suspect’s vehicle. | Courtesy Yakima, Washington Police Department