UPDATE: Two-car crash in Idaho Falls caused by someone running red light, police say

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – No one was injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff in Idaho Falls Monday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash was the result of someone running a red light. A 2018 red Tesla and a 2001 White Volkwagen Jetta collided. Additional information about which vehicle ran the light or which road they were coming from was not available because officers are still conducting the investigation.

An ambulance was dispatched earlier as a precautionary measure. The crash occurred a little before 7:30 p.m.

Three officers are working to clean up the wreckage. Clements estimates traffic will return to normal soon, as of 8:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

