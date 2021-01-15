West Ada school bus driver charged with sexual abuse of girl, officials say

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Deputies arrested a 79-year-old Meridian school bus driver after accusations that he sexually abused a preteen school girl, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Leroy E. Morris is charged on suspicion of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16. The Idaho Statesman reports he will appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Deputies began their investigation Thursday after being contacted by the Meridian Police Department, which was notified after a report that Morris made a “sexual innuendo-type comment” to a young girl when she got on his bus earlier in the week, according to the sheriff’s blog.

During that investigation, deputies say they found evidence that Morris was sexually abusing a different girl as she got on the bus on Thursday morning.

Deputies interviewed several people, including officials with the bus company and Morris, who was then booked into jail.

Morris drove a bus route in the West Ada School District, including Silver Sage and Christine Donnell elementary schools in southern Ada County. He also drove students to and from Centennial, Mountain View and Renaissance high schools as part of his last assignment. The bus company cooperated with the investigation.

Lewd conduct with a child is punishable by up to life in prison.

Detectives are concerned that Morris might have other victims. Anyone with information should call Detective Shellie Strolberg at 208-577-3788 or send an email to sstrolberg@adacounty.id.gov.