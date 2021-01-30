Why you may have had difficulties scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older is hitting a few snags Saturday.

Many people who visited Eastern Idaho Public Health District’s website at 9 a.m., the designated time to schedule an appointment, found that every available time slot was already filled.

Mimi Taylor, the spokeswoman for the health district, tells EastIdahoNews.com the huge demand for the vaccine made the appointment times fill up quickly.

“The appointments went very quickly as there are 30,000 eligible people in the 65 years and older group in our 8-county district and approximately 2,100 doses of vaccine/week to administer,” Taylor wrote in an email.

Taylor says they will be holding clinics throughout the month of February and new timeslots will be available in the next several weeks.

“Starting Thursday, February 11 at 9 a.m., we plan to start scheduling again for the next week’s appointments. However, some appointments may open before then when cancellations occur, so check back occasionally. Please continually check our website and Facebook page for the most current information,” writes Taylor.

Seniors, who represent the most vulnerable demographic to the novel coronavirus, are able to get the vaccine for the first time after healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare workers, and a few other groups began to receive the vaccinations during their initial rollout earlier this month.

At the rate Idaho is receiving vaccines, it is expected to take 13 weeks to vaccinate the new priority group, according to a Southeastern Idaho Public Health news release.

The COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two separate doses, which are separated by 3 to 4 weeks. SIPH added in their news release that those who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects including a low-grade fever, sore arm, and fatigue, but this is an indication the vaccine is working. No out-of-pocket costs will be charged, but insurance providers may be billed for administrative costs.

Walk-ins will not be accepted as appointments are required due to COVID safety precautions. EIPH asks that those coming to their appointments bring identification documenting age or employment status. Please wear a shirt that will allow your upper arm to be accessible for the vaccine, and wear a mask to protect yourself and the staff at the clinic.

SIPH estimates that by this summer, there will be enough vaccines for everyone who is recommended to have it. The health district is asking those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine to not attempt to receive a dose before their appointed time. If you are not currently eligible for a vaccine but would like to be alerted when you are, you can sign up here.

Call EIPH or visit its website to determine what appointment options are available in your county. These will be through public health, pharmacies, and private health care providers. Residents of Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton Counties can call (208) 533-3235. Custer County residents need to call (208) 879-2504.

SIPH has a call center open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (208) 234-5875. Visit its website here.