Winter snowstorm headed to eastern Idaho Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS – A winter storm is headed towards eastern Idaho Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting “wet and heavy snow for at least 48 hours.” The areas of impact extend from Stanley and Ketchum to Jackson and from West Yellowstone to Twin Falls and Montpelier. The areas of Blackfoot and Pocatello are not included.

The Central Idaho Mountains in Blaine, Butte, Camas, Custer, and Lemhi Counties are expected to get the heaviest snowfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday night. Anywhere between eight and 20 inches is possible, the NWS says, with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow on the roads.

The Snake River Plain from the Shoshone area to Monteview, Rexburg and St. Anthony could get anywhere from three to eight inches from Wednesday morning to Thursday night.

“The snow may mix with rain and re-freeze overnight as ice. On Wednesday, a strong southerly wind will cause drifting and low visibility in blowing snow,” NWS reports.

From Idaho Falls to Burley and Rupert, snowfall is expected to be four inches or less with winds between 20 and 30 mph.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected throughout the Centennial Mountains on the Montana-Idaho border and Island Park region Wednesday. It will continue through Friday night.

“Snow total on roads should range from six to 18 inches during that time, with (the) highest amounts in Fremont County. Snow totals in the backcountry around Island Park will be even more,” forecasters say.

Overall, there will be little or no letup in snowfall until Thursday night. Lighter snow will continue on Friday, Saturday and into Sunday for those near the Wyoming border.

Conditions could be difficult and hazardous for drivers. Remember to slow down and avoid distractions. Road closures are possible.

Get the latest conditions in your community at EastIdahoNews.com.