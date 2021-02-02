2 hospitalized, multiple people injured during 4 separate crashes in Fort Hall this weekend

FORT HALL – It was a busy weekend for Fort Hall firefighters as they responded to four different crashes Friday and Saturday.

A little before 10 p.m. Friday, Fort Hall Fire and EMS were called to a one-vehicle crash on Ferry butte and Blackhawk Road. No one was killed, but one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A rollover crash occurred several hours later at midnight on Interstate 15. The individuals involved sustained minor injuries.

At 2:15 Saturday afternoon, Fort Hall Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cemetery and Poleline Road that required an individual to be cut out of their car with the jaws of life. The individual sustained minor injuries. There were two people inside each vehicle.

“One patient was in critical condition and the others had minor injuries but were all transported to Portneuf by Fort Hall Fire and Pocatello ambulances,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King says in a news release.

Idaho State Police assisted in the response.

Later in the afternoon at 4:15, FHFD responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-15 at exit 80 in the southbound lane that sent a 78-year-old woman to the hospital with minor injuries. Idaho State Police assisted in this response as well.

“Please slow down and be aware of your surroundings while driving. Weather and road conditions change frequently this time of the year so please drive cautiously,” King says.

Names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.