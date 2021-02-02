2 people injured in a 30-vehicle pileup in Montana

(CNN) — Two people suffered critical injuries in a 30-vehicle pileup outside of Billings, Montana, on Saturday.

The victims jumped from the Yellowstone River Bridge during the accident to avoid being hit by one of the cars, the Montana Highway Patrol tweeted. They are expected to recover.

Officials believe the cause of the crash was ice on the bridge, according to MHP.

We can confirm that two people jumped from the bridge during the incident to avoid being struck by a vehicle. They suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover. pic.twitter.com/tXRcxM9PK5 — Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) February 27, 2021

The crash occurred on Interstate 90 westbound near the Interstate 94 split in Lockwood, about six miles northeast of Billings. I-90 WB is shut down starting at that split while troopers investigate the crash, MHP tweeted.

A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Billings early Saturday afternoon stating a heavy line of snow showers was observed moving into the area at 15 mph. The statement warned the affected roads included I-94 and I-90 and that conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

NWS reported light snow and mist in the Billings area since Saturday morning, with temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and a high of 32 degrees.

UPDATE: I-90 WB is shut down starting at the I-94 split near Johnson Lane. Troopers are still investigating the cause of these crashes. #mtnews #mtwx pic.twitter.com/w0QrSdrFKp — Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) February 27, 2021

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.