Body of snowboarder found at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

JACKSON HOLE — A 27-year-old man was found dead Monday morning at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

A group of friends reported the snowboarder missing Sunday night around 5 p.m. after last seeing him at 10:45 a.m. in the Grizzly Glade area of the resort, according to a news release.

Jackson Hole Ski Patrol, Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man until 8:45 p.m. They resumed the search Monday morning and found the snowboarder in a tree well in the Grizzy Glade section.

“We are saddened to report this fatality, and the staff at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victims,” resort President Mary Kate Buckley said in a press release.

The man’s name has not been released.