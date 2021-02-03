Carolina man arrested between Bannock and Caribou counties following chase

SODA SPRINGS — A North Carolina man was charged with felony eluding and misdemeanor driving under the influence Monday night following a high-speed chase between Caribou County and Bannock County.

Police reports show at about 8:45 p.m., officers from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop in Soda Springs. The vehicle, driven by a man later identified as Chandler Lippert, 28, failed to yield and then fled from officers, according to a county news release.

Following a chase that reached speeds of 100 MPH, Chandler of Clayton, North Carolina, lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Potter Road and U.S. Route 30 and crashed. Following the crash, air ambulances were dispatched, but Lippert was taken to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance with unknown injuries.

This is the second time in two weeks that officers from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and Soda Springs Police Department have been involved in a high-speed chase.

“Law enforcement agencies across the State are currently participating in an aggressive driver awareness campaign and are on the lookout for aggressive drivers,” Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey said in a news release. “Aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in Idaho. According to preliminary data, aggressive driving was a factor in 78 fatal crashes in the state during 2020.”