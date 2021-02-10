Deputies seeking armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to Ammon shooting

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a Tuesday shooting incident.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Maiben Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. after receiving a report about a man who had shot a gun inside an apartment, according to a county news release.

Upon arrival deputies learned 26-year-old Talon S. Cavanaugh had arrived at an apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and kicked in the locked door to enter the residence. Cavanaugh allegedly confronted his ex-wife and one of the children, pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot just over her head into the wall before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Deputies have been searching for Cavanaugh and are asking that anyone with information as to his whereabouts contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org.

Cavanaugh is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall, and 170 pounds. Witnesses described a vehicle Cavanaugh was driving as a blue/green color passenger car with Idaho license plate 8BML025, according to the release.