Face mask order lifted in Bonneville County but public health officials still urging caution

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

IDAHO FALLS – As of Monday, February 8, the Order of Restriction for the mandatory wearing of face coverings has been rescinded in Bonneville County. In addition, Madison County has been lowered from the High Risk (red) Level to the Moderate Risk (yellow) Level. The Order of Restriction for the mandatory wearing of face coverings is still in effect for Madison and Teton County.

Even with the Bonneville County Order being lifted and vaccinations underway in the health district, we are not out of the woods yet regarding the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. We are STRONGLY encouraging getting vaccinated when it is your turn, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, maintaining space (at least six feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly and consistently. Please take personal responsibility for your health and make the best choices for yourself and your community.

There is still time to register on our COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling list. We will be assigning available vaccination appointments randomly to all individuals who are registered on the list BEFORE Thursday, February 11, at 8 a.m. Over the course of the following 10 days, appointments will be assigned to individuals and we will call or text to inform them of their appointment, which could range from February 15 through the end of March. To allow us time to make all these notifications, we would ask that you NOT call our office before February 22 to check on your appointment. Thank you for your patience with this process.

If you register on the waiting list AFTER February 11 at 8 a.m., you can expect a call or text from EIPH between February 22-26 to notify you of your assigned appointment. If you are already on our list, there is nothing else you need to do at this time. If you would like to get on our list, please go to our website or call (208) 533-3223 for assistance.