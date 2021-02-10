Former mayor arrested for allegedly firing gun at another man

ATOMIC CITY — Former Atomic City mayor Christian Polatis was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired a rifle at a man.

Polatis, 62, has been charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an investigation.

Polatis was mayor of Atomic City until it was disincorporated in December.

Officers from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Atomic City Bar and Store on Feb. 7 after 911 calls about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, Polatis and the victim had been separated, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim told officers that he was on his ATV, with his dogs accompanying him, when he saw gravel “flip up” approximately five feet in front of him, the statement says. The victim also heard a pop. When it happened again, the victim turned around. He told officers that he saw Polatis in a truck pointing a rifle at him.

The victim then asked Polatis if he had fired at him. Polatis allegedly said he had, adding “next time it would be worse if he didn’t do something with his dogs,” according to the statement.

At that time, the victim returned to the bar to call 911. He told officers that he feared for his life.

Officers then went to the residence of Polatis, where they found a truck and ATV trailer matching the description the victim gave.

Polatis was taken into custody at the Bingham County Jail on Sunday, and was released on his own recognizance Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25 for a preliminary hearing.