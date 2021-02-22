Gas prices continue to climb in Idaho

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — While Idaho gas prices continue to climb, there was some good news at the pump this week – so far, the Gem State is among the least affected by freezing conditions that are currently sweeping the country.

According to AAA, recent winter weather forced the shutdown of refineries across the Gulf Coast and Mid-West, with tighter fuel supplies triggering a double-digit spike in gas prices for two-thirds of the country.

But the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Idaho, has been mostly insulated from the effects of the freeze. In fact, Idaho currently ranks 36th in the country for most-expensive fuel, well below the usual ranking in the 7th to 9th -place range. Some neighboring states have fared even better, such as Wyoming (39th place), Montana (42nd place), and Utah (45th place). Even so, everything is relative, because gas prices are still rising everywhere based on the higher cost of crude oil.

“Idaho drivers have had to deal with a 20-cent price increase in the span of a month, but some drivers in other parts of the country have seen prices jump that high just in the last week,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But as conditions improve, the Mid-West and Rocky Mountain regions could easily trade places in the rankings in the coming weeks.”

This week, the average price for regular in Idaho went up five cents to $2.49, which is 19 cents more than a month ago and just three cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average jumped 13 cents in the last week to $2.64, which is 24 cents more than a month ago and 17 cents more than a year ago. The top three largest weekly increases were in Ohio (+22 cents), Arizona (+21 cents), and Iowa (+19 cents).

Drivers can use the AAA Fuel Price Finder to compare the latest fuel prices at more than 100,000 stations in the United States.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Feb. 22: