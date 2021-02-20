Idaho Fish and Game sets date for trophy animal measurements

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

It’s time to see how your latest trophy animal measures up!

Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 24 at the Southeast Regional Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery), and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.

Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns, and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on Tuesday, Mar 23, by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.

Information required at the time of drop-off includes:

hunter name

date of harvest

location of harvest, including big game unit, county, and state

owner name, address, and telephone number

guide’s name and address, if applicable.

Idaho Fish and Game has implemented health and safety protocols associated with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Stay Healthy Order. Patrons entering the building are asked to use the marked entrances and exits, to adhere to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet or greater, and to wear a mask.

All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.

Not sure your item is record worthy? Bring it on by anyway! For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.