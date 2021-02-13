Idaho pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) — Though supplies remain limited, Idaho’s capacity to distribute vaccines continues to grow. Starting Friday, participating Walmart and Albertsons locations began administering COVID-19 vaccines, under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

State health officials expect to receive at least 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for participating chain pharmacies to administer.

During the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s media briefing Tuesday, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said one million doses would be going to chain pharmacies across the U.S. as part of the federal program.

“As more doses are available, more retail pharmacies would be able to practice in this retail pharmacy program,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

A media release from Walmart said it would have ten locations statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

An Albertsons spokesperson said most participating pharmacies would administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and recommends visiting Albertsons website to make an appointment.

The pharmacies will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Idahoans under the current state’s priority group.

Crush the Curve Idaho says it’s keeping tabs on vaccine availability to help people figure out where to schedule their appointments.

“We can hit the phone once a day with our staff. We can find out what’s available. We can update our list of people who offer vaccines and are approved to offer vaccines in the state. Give Idahoans somewhere where they can go that is a centralized list,” said Executive Director of Crush the Curve Idaho Tina Upson.

You can find that list on the Crush the Curve website.

Here a list of participating Walmart pharmacy locations: