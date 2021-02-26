ISP searching for driver that rammed two patrol cars on Thursday night

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop then rammed two patrol vehicles late Thursday night just south of Idaho Falls.

Police reports show at about 10:50 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger traveling northbound on Interstate 15. The driver initially slowed and pulled off the interstate at exit 108, but then quickly accelerated and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed, according to an ISP news release.

The trooper pursued the vehicle, and the suspect again left I-15 at exit 113, West 65th South. The suspect vehicle continued to South 45th West, then turned right on West 33rd South.

A second trooper was dispatched to the area assist, but the suspect’s vehicle drove directly into the path of the trooper on West 33rd South. That trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but when the vehicles collided, the trooper’s vehicle was pushed off the road and was unable to continue.

The suspect vehicle again accelerated head-on into the path of the pursuing trooper. That trooper also attempted to stop the suspect vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The vehicles collided, but the suspect vehicle was able to continue on toward a more heavily populated area. For the safety of the public, the trooper did not continue the pursuit, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle, which was black with 2T license plates and dark-tinted windows, was last seen headed eastbound on West Sunnyside Road shortly after 11:00 p.m. The car will have damage to its front, back and driver’s side rear panel. The driver and front-seat passenger of the suspect vehicle appeared to be males. Both are considered dangerous.

Idaho State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Idaho State Police District at (208) 528-3450.

