Man allegedly breaks into person’s apartment and beats him

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a Menan man kicked in an apartment door then battered another man with a collapsable baton.

Alfonso Albertodiaz Carrillo, 25, is charged with felony burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the alleged attack happened at an apartment on Northgate mile on Monday.

When Idaho Falls Police officers arrived around 2:30 a.m, officers found a car with smashed out windows. A woman said the car belonged to the victim. When police went inside, they found the victim lying in bed struggling to move.

Three people dressed in black reportedly kicked in the door. Carrillo and a woman then allegedly began to beat the victim while yelling something about money the victim reportedly owed a family member. The third person is alleged to have pointed a gun at the woman in the home. The three then left the apartment.

EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the others involved since they have not been charged in connection to the incident.

The victim declined emergency medical services but went to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle. He confirmed the car with the smashed windows was his.

Investigators found the man with Carrillo who gave his account of events. The man claimed Carrillo asked him to go somewhere to make sure he didn’t get beat up.

The man said he witnessed Carrillo and the woman attack the victim with the baton but did not participate himself.

Police were unable to find the woman but did ask for a warrant for her arrest, along with Carrillo and the other man, according to court documents.

A judge set Carrillo’s bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Although Carrillo is charged with a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted of both felonies, a judge could order Carillo to spend up to 25 years in prison.