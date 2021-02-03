Man facing felony assault and kidnapping charges stemming from high-speed chase

SODA SPRINGS — An out-of-state man arrested last month following a high-speed chase has been charged with three felonies.

Jonathan Hamilton, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been charged with felony attempting to flee, aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, petit theft, driving without a license and driving without insurance.

Man, woman arrested following police pursuit

The charges stem from a high-speed chase that occurred around 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Hamilton, after they observed him crossing the center divider on U.S. Highway 30 multiple times.

The vehicle slowed at first, then accelerated rapidly, reaching speeds as high as 133 mph, according to an affidavit of probable cause. During the chase, Hamilton was also driving with his headlights off.

Hamilton’s vehicle was brought to a halt on Interstate 15 at milepost 48 when spike strips were deployed by Idaho State Police. Officers from the Soda Springs Police Department also assisted in the chase.

A female passenger in the vehicle driven by Hamilton told officers that she was screaming for Hamilton to stop. She added that she feared for her life.

Hamilton told officers that he did not stop because he was driving without a license. In addition to operating without a vehicle without a license, Hamilton was allegedly found to be without vehicle insurance and was allegedly in possession of marijuana. The license plate on his vehicle had also been reported stolen in Colorado.

Hamilton is currently on probation and is a registered sex offender in Colorado.

He faces prison sentences of up to five years and fines of up to $5,000 for each felony of attempting to flee and aggravated assault. For kidnapping, Hamilton faces an additional sentence of one to 25 years in prison.

The passenger was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Hamilton is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 12.