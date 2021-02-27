Man hit by oncoming vehicle in front of Walmart in northern Idaho

POST FALLS – Idaho State Police are investigating a crash in the parking lot of a Walmart in Post Falls.

The crash occurred at 8:40 a.m., according to a news release from ISP.

Jeremy Riggs, 49, of Post Falls, was southbound in the parking lot. As he was making a left turn in front of the store, he hit 73-year-old David Mallery as he was walking to his vehicle.

Mallery died from injuries shortly after getting hit.

ISP did not say whether Riggs will be charged. The investigation is still underway.