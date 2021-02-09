New data shows Idaho has administered 84% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The following is a news release from the office of Governor Brad Little.

BOISE – New COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency data that the Governor promised Idahoans in his Jan. 28 executive order is now live.

The new tool, available at this link, shows the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that individual providers and local public health districts have been allocated and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.

The dashboard helps ensure the vaccine is getting out in a timely fashion.

RELATED | Idaho governor orders vaccine distribution transparency

“Safety and transparency are paramount in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “We owe it to Idahoans to get first doses administered to people who want it within seven days of the doses coming into Idaho. Using the new COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency data available through my executive order, we will be able to tell if a provider is not administering their allocated doses quickly enough so we can step in to help speed things up.”

Idaho’s progress with vaccine administration has improved since the Governor implemented new reporting requirements with his executive order. As of last Friday, 84% of first doses received in Idaho have been administered, and Idaho is keeping pace with the majority of states in the administration of vaccine doses received.

Governor Little continued to urge patience among Idahoans in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine because demand still far outpaces supply. Governor Little continues to press the Biden Administration to make sure Idaho receives more doses of vaccine as quickly as the supply chain ramps up.

A few important notes about the new dashboard include: