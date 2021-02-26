North Bannock Firefighters’ Association to host benefit spaghetti feed

CHUBBUCK — The Bannock County Firefighters’ Association is hosting a drive-through spaghetti feed this Saturday to benefit the family of a firefighter currently on Naval deployment.

Donald Dancliff has been a North Bannock firefighter since 2019, and is currently deployed with the United States Navy. The proceeds from the spaghetti will go the Dancliff family, which was recently involved in a car crash last month, according to a news release from the association.

Spaghetti dinners will be available for $5 each, or $20 for a family. Also included in the event will be a COVID-safe and family-friendly tour of the station.

“We hope everyone will come join us, see the awesome fire station we have built, meet our volunteers, enjoy a good dinner and most importantly, help support the Dancliffs,” North Bannock Firefighters’ Association President Jim Devenney said in a news release.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to register here.