Parent allegedly encouraged man to sexually abuse child, police say

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators say a 29-year-old man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, and the girl’s mother allegedly encouraged a “relationship” between the two of them.

Bill Ernest Davenport of Idaho Falls, is charged with felony lewd conduct. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Idaho Falls Police detectives learned about the alleged abuse in November from Child Protective Services.

As officers investigated the situation, they learned where the alleged abuse occurred, and CPS was called in to remove the girl from the situation.

When interviewed by police, the girl denied any sexual abuse occurred. When investigators initially went to Davenport, he also denied the abuse. However, Davenport later admitted they were “boyfriend” and “girlfriend,” according to court documents.

A search of Davenport’s phone allegedly showed evidence of an illicit relationship, according to police. Detectives also uncovered a video on Davenport’s phone of him molesting the 13-year-old girl.

During the investigation, police spoke with the victim’s mother, who denied knowledge of the relationship. However, When speaking with others, investigators were told the mother actively encouraged and condoned of the relationship.

Court documents indicate police took a mattress Davenport and the victim shared in a bedroom. It was sent to the Idaho State Police lab for DNA testing, but results were not included in court documents.

Investigators asked the mother be charged with injury to a child and Davenport be charged with lewd conduct. A search of court records indicates the mother has not been charged as of Friday. Charges were filed against Davenport in January.

He was arrested Wednesday and made his initial court appearance on Thursday. A judge set his bail at $15,000, according to court records.

Although Davenport is charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.