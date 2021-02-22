Pet of the Week: Mae

Mae is our Pet of the Week this week.

Sometimes in rescue work, you encounter an animal that breaks your heart. Mae is that dog. When she came to the Snake River Animal Shelter a couple of months ago, she was in bad shape.

She was severely underweight, had never been on a leash, had not been socialized and humans were something to be feared.

The dedicated staff and volunteers at Snake River Animal Shelter have worked with her every day and now she is starting to really like having people around – once she gets to know you a little bit. She has made so much progress already but Mae will need a family that will be able to be patient with her while she learns that people can treat you nicely.

This girl deserves the chance to see how good people can be because she has already felt what it’s like when people are not caring.

Come see Mae and all our other animals looking for their fur-ever homes at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.