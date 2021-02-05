Pocatello preparing to overturn face covering ordinance

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting, the City Council voted to direct City staff to prepare an ordinance that repeals the City’s face covering ordinance. Under Idaho law, an ordinance can only be repealed by another ordinance.

The face covering ordinance remains in effect until it is repealed. The ordinance is scheduled to be considered at the City Council’s Regular Meeting on February 18.

A list of frequently asked questions about the ordinance is available here.

To view the ordinance, visit bit.ly/3ffLWi8.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.

More information and resources can also be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.