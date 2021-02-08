TODAY'S WEATHER
Rupert man driving farm machinery killed after being hit by semi

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho

  Published at

BRUNEAU — A Rupert man was killed after being hit by a semi-truck near Bruneau Thursday afternoon.

Cristian Amador-Herrea Lopez, 21, was steering the back part of a large piece of agricultural machinery on the northbound lane of Idaho Highway 51 around 2:30 p.m. Idaho State Police report a semi driver in the northbound lane was unable to stop for the slow-moving machinery and struck the rear.

Amador-Herrea Lopez died at the scene.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.

