Rupert man driving farm machinery killed after being hit by semi
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho
Published at
BRUNEAU — A Rupert man was killed after being hit by a semi-truck near Bruneau Thursday afternoon.
Cristian Amador-Herrea Lopez, 21, was steering the back part of a large piece of agricultural machinery on the northbound lane of Idaho Highway 51 around 2:30 p.m. Idaho State Police report a semi driver in the northbound lane was unable to stop for the slow-moving machinery and struck the rear.
Amador-Herrea Lopez died at the scene.
Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.