Snowmobiler in fair condition after crash with pickup truck on US-26

SWAN VALLEY — A snowmobiler is in fair condition following a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 26.

The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 360, west of Swan Valley.

Police reports show Justin R. Miller, 45, of Rigby, was traveling westbound on US-26 in a 2010 Toyota Highlander. He was traveling with passengers Alan K. Young, 64, of Rigby, and John S. Griffith, 57 of, Rigby.

Justin R. Wood, 31, of Blackfoot, attempted to cross US-26 on a snowmobile. He struck the Toyota, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Wood was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials confirmed his condition as fair at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Miller and his passengers were wearing seatbelts. Wood was wearing a helmet.

US-26 was blocked for approximately one hour.

