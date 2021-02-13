These are the 7 finalists being considered as the new D91 superintendent

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday afternoon to review superintendent applications.

Eleven people applied for the position, according to a district news release, and the board selected seven candidates to move forward in the process.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, include:

Jon Abrams, Superintendent, Laramie Co. School District (Laramie, WY)

Kelly Coughenour, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls, ID)

Dr. Destry Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Firth School District (Firth, ID)

Dr. Sylvia McNeely, Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK)

Dr. Matthew Neal, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Kuwait City, Kuwait)

Dr. Eric Pingrey, Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN)

Dr. James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District (Burley, ID)

George Boland, the current superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91, announced his retirement in December after spending more than 40 years in public education. He has been superintendent for 15 years and will conclude his career at the end of the school year.

The Board of Trustees has contracted with the Idaho School Boards Association to conduct its superintendent search. Members will now conduct reference checks for each of the candidates before meeting again on March 4.