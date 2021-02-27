Ammon intersection reopens after vehicle hits power pole early Saturday morning

AMMON – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on 17th Street and West Crowley Street in Ammon Friday night.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved, but Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com one of them hit a power pole.

Traffic was shut down for several hours while deputies conducted the investigation. A downed power line is a safety hazard and Lovell says it took some time for the power company to clean it up.

There were some minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized.

The vehicles were finally towed away after 3 a.m.

Several EastIdahoNews.com users reported experiencing power outages in conjunction with the crash. Lovell isn’t sure whether the power line repairs are complete, but Rocky Mountain Power’s website does not show any power outages Saturday morning.

The area is now safe to travel and the road has since reopened, as of 7 a.m., Lovell says.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted in the response.