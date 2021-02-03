TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: Ongoing power outages close schools, keep thousands in the dark on Wednesday

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland and Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

ASHTON — Thousands of people in eastern Idaho are without power Wednesday morning, and as a result several schools are closed.

The following schools in eastern Idaho are closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 3:

  • CLOSED:

  • Ashton Elementary School
  • North Fremont High School
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
  • Lincoln Elementary in Rexburg
  • Central Alternative High School
  • Hibbard Elementary School
  • Madison Academy
  • Sugar-Salem School District 322

  • DELAYED:

  • Lighthouse Montessori (2-hour delay)

Rocky Mountain Power reports 46 outages have left 7,482 people in the dark as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The outages are spread from Firth to Rexburg with many of them reported before 6 a.m.

Fall River Electric and Idaho Falls Power are not reporting any outages.

RMP reports the outages are due to snow and high winds. Crews are currently working to restore power and expect to have the lights back on by 11 a.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates on this story.

