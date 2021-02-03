UPDATE: Ongoing power outages close schools, keep thousands in the dark on Wednesday

ASHTON — Thousands of people in eastern Idaho are without power Wednesday morning, and as a result several schools are closed.

The following schools in eastern Idaho are closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 3:

CLOSED:

Ashton Elementary School

North Fremont High School

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School

Lincoln Elementary in Rexburg

Central Alternative High School

Hibbard Elementary School

Madison Academy

Sugar-Salem School District 322

DELAYED:

Lighthouse Montessori (2-hour delay)

Rocky Mountain Power reports 46 outages have left 7,482 people in the dark as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The outages are spread from Firth to Rexburg with many of them reported before 6 a.m.

Fall River Electric and Idaho Falls Power are not reporting any outages.

RMP reports the outages are due to snow and high winds. Crews are currently working to restore power and expect to have the lights back on by 11 a.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates on this story.