Deputies ask public for help in solving armed robbery

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred last Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Ammon Speedi-Mart.

Deputies responded there just before 5 p.m. after an unknown male entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the area in a pickup. Since that time, deputies have received several tips from the public and are following up on multiple leads.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the public’s help with any information that identifies the suspect and/or suspect vehicle used in the robbery. The suspect was described as a teenage-looking male wearing blue jeans, a black hat and mask and winter jacket with a white color liner. The vehicle driven by the suspect was described as a darker or green color 4-wheel drive Chevy pickup, either an extra cab or 4 door model manufactured in the mid to early 2000s.

It’s possible the hood of this vehicle has a raised center section, typically referred to as an “air scoop” or “hood scoop”, which is not common from the factory.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact a deputy through Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.