Authorities looking for suspect who robbed an Ammon business

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at the Speedi-Mart located at Ammon and Sunnyside Road.

Around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, a male entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect ran from the building before being able to obtain any money.

The suspect is described as teenage looking male, wearing blue jeans, a black hat and mask, and a winter jacket with a white liner. He left the area in a green, early 2000s model, 4-door or extra cab Chevy half-ton or three-quarter ton pickup.

If you know anything about this crime, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1982. You can also report online, or the P3tips app on your mobile device.

The suspect’s pickup. | Courtesy Bryan Lovell