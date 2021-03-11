Deputy lab director makes national list of Top 100 Women in Energy

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory.

Dr. Marianne Walck, Idaho National Laboratory deputy laboratory director for science and technology, was named to Top 100 Women in Energy at the national Energy Inclusion Conference.

The award recognizes top women leaders who directly contribute to business growth and strategic direction within their organizations. Honorees must maintain a record of accomplishments in their areas of expertise, be effective role models who inspire others, demonstrate a deep commitment to corporate citizenship, and operate with the highest level of integrity and ethical behaviors.

Walck has nearly four decades of experience as a leader in the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratory complex, both at Sandia National Laboratories and INL. As a female executive, Walck has championed INL’s efforts to become a national employer of choice for women, people of color, people with disabilities, military veterans and the LGBTQ+ community. As co-chair of INL’s Executive Inclusion Council, she has helped embed visible diversity, inclusive thought leadership and employment equity across INL’s workforce, STEM outreach, university partnerships, marketplace, supply chain and charitable giving.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Walck. Her commitment to active, visible and transformational leadership continues to make an impact on America’s energy future; and her support and mentoring is developing the next generation of scientists to respond to our energy challenges,” said Ron Crone, INL associate laboratory director and co-executive sponsor of INL’s Women in Leadership Council.

Walck has had a tremendous impact not only on the local community, but also the nation’s energy industry. In addition to leadership roles at SNL and INL, Walck chaired the National Laboratory Chief Research Officers Council, which steers the research operations for 17 Department of Energy national laboratories and, in 2020, she joined the Executive Committee of the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory to shape America’s R&D response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Annual Energy Inclusion Conference brought together sectors across the industry to identify best practices and pitfalls to avoid in tackling the most current diversity, equity and inclusion issues. See a full list of the Top 100 Women in Energy honorees here.

About the Energy Diversity and Inclusion Council:

The Energy Diversity and Inclusion Council’s mission is to build an inclusive culture within the energy industry that leverages from our diversity to develop and empower everyone to accomplish extraordinary results. It strives to be the top diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) promoter in the energy industry that sparks authenticity, innovation, and advocates for DEI principles to ensure a just and equitable workplace.

About INL:

INL is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratory that performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.