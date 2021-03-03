Despite pandemic, Grand Teton National Park experience fourth busiest year on record

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park hosted 3,289,639 recreation visits in 2020, the fourth-highest number of recreation visits for one year in the park’s history. During 2020, the park was closed for almost two months from March 24 – May 18, due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to 2019, total recreation visits decreased by only 3.4%, despite the pandemic.

“National parks and public lands were extremely important to everyone this past year, providing fresh air, open space and respite from the pandemic,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins in a news release. “We anticipate that we will see continued high interest in visiting Grand Teton National Park.”

Visitors are reminded to plan ahead, recreate responsibly and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health officials. For tips about how to recreate responsibly in national parks click here.

The top five years for recreation visits in Grand Teton National Park are:

2018 3,491,151

2019 3,405,614

2017 3,317,000

2020 3,289,639

2016 3,270,076

Of the top ten national parks for recreation visits, Grand Teton National Park was the fifth highest.