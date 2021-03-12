Here are the 2 finalists for Idaho Falls School District 91 superintendent

The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees has selected two finalists to fill the position of the district superintendent.

After conducting interviews Wednesday and Thursday, the board advanced the following candidates:

Eric Pingrey, Superintendent, Walker Hackensak Akeley Independent School District, Walker, MN

Dr. James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District, Burley, ID

George Boland, the current superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91, announced his retirement in December after spending more than 40 years in public education. He has been superintendent for 15 years and will conclude his career at the end of the school year.

The finalists are scheduled to be in Idaho Falls on Monday, March 29. They will take part in a number of activities, including a meet and greet with parents, patrons, students and staff. More information about that event will be released once the plans are finalized.