Here are the 5 finalists being considered as the Idaho Falls School District superintendent

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees has narrowed the field of candidates in its search for a new superintendent.

After reviewing information gathered during reference checks, board members selected the following semifinalists Thursday to move forward in the process:

Kelly Coughenour , Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District

, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District Matthew Neal , Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Working remotely from Denver, CO)

, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Working remotely from Denver, CO) Sylvia McNeely , Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK)

, Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK) Eric Pingrey , Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN)

, Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN) James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District (Burley, ID)

George Boland, the current superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91, announced his retirement in December after spending more than 40 years in public education. He has been superintendent for 15 years and will conclude his career at the end of the school year.

The board plans to hold WebEx interviews with the semifinalists during executive sessions on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11. After those interviews, the Board of Trustees will select the finalists.

Finalists will be invited to visit Idaho Falls for final interviews on Monday, March 29. Candidates will take part in a meet and greet with students, parents, patrons and staff. Further information will be released at a later date.