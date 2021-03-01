Lagoon Amusement Park announces 2021 season opening day

FARMINGTON, Utah (KIVI TV) — Lagoon Amusement Park announced it’s 2021 opening day Friday.

Weather permitting, gates to the popular attraction are scheduled to open on March 20.

Like most businesses during the pandemic, Lagoon dealt with a variety of issues in 2021. That didn’t stop crowds from showing up, even with limited capacity restrictions.

The park received some criticism in October after photos posted to social media showed guests crammed into some park areas, often with no space in-between. Park officials promised they were following all COVID-19 guidelines.

“We do have all of our cleaning procedures,” Park spokesperson Adam Leishman said at the time. “High-traffic areas have extra attention. Each ride has a scheduled sanitation throughout the day.”