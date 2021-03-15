Local utility company offering scholarships for high school seniors

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON — Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to local area high school graduating seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric.

A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business. Over $70,000 in scholarship funds are available this year while throughout the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over half a million dollars in scholarships to deserving graduating high school seniors.

Fall River Electric scholarships are valued at $2,400 and are paid in increments of $600 annually. To apply, graduating seniors must have at least a 2.0 grade point average and provide two short written essays stating why they are deserving of a scholarship. Applications are now being accepted from seniors enrolled in the Madison, Jefferson, Ririe, Sugar-Salem, Fremont, Teton, and West Yellowstone school districts.

Interested seniors or their parents or guardians may obtain a scholarship application by visiting the Fall River Electric website.

Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 26, or can be dropped off at any of Fall River’s offices in Ashton, Driggs or West Yellowstone. For further information or to answer questions, call Angela Haws at (208) 652-7002 or email her at angela.haws@fallriverelectric.com.