Madison Memorial named one of America’s top 100 rural and community hospitals

REXBURG — Madison Memorial Hospital has been named as one of the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals by the Chartis Group, a healthcare advisory firm with eight locations across the country.

Only 32 states had hospitals scoring high enough to be included in the 2021 rankings. Madison Memorial was the only Idaho hospital to make the list.

Becker’s Hospital Review, widely recognized for its comprehensive hospital rankings, included the Chartis Group’s results in its own announcement of the top 100 rural and community hospitals. According to Becker’s, the Chartis Center for Rural Health based their rankings on eight key performance areas defined by the Hospital Strength Index, including:

Inpatient market

Share

Outpatient market share

Quality

Outcomes

Patient perspective

Cost

Charge and financial efficiency

Madison Memorial scored highly enough in each of these areas to earn inclusion in the center’s exclusive list. According to the American Hospital Association, there are currently 1,805 rural community hospitals in the United States.

“To be named in the top 100 is like being in the top 5%, nationwide,” said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer at Madison Memorial. “It’s an incredible honor. I can truly say this recognition has been earned by the highly capable health care professionals and staff of the entire Madison Memorial organization.”

“We’ve always known that we have something very special here in Rexburg,” said Doug McBride, the hospital’s Executive Director of Business Development. “It’s wonderful to receive this kind of national recognition, to be validated in this way.”