Man arrested in Ammon Speedi-Mart robbery case

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the alleged robbery of the Ammon Speedi-Mart on Feb. 24.

Police reports show during the robbery an unknown man entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect ran from the building before being able to obtain any money.

During the past week, deputies received several tips leading them to investigate 20-year-old Ethan D. Gilmore. Deputies made contact with Gilmore during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near Ammon Road and Lincoln Road, according to a county news release.

Deputies questioned him about his involvement, and he admitted that he was part of the incident. The information led deputies to the vehicle involved, the firearm, and other evidence related to the crime.

Gilmore was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony burglary and attempted robbery.

Ethan D. Gilmore | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office