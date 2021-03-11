Man with history of domestic violence sent to prison

BLACKFOOT — A local man will spend at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges.

Dillon Wayne Mathews, 22, was sentenced Monday to between five and 15 years in prison. District Judge Darren Simpson handed down the sentence after Mathews pleaded guilty in January to a felony attempted strangulation charge and felony battery of a police officer.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of felony rape, domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, one count of battery on police and misdemeanor false imprisonment were all dismissed.

Police reports show Mathews and a partner were involved in a November physical altercation, which left the victim with visible facial injuries. When police were called, Mathews attacked officers who were trying to take him into custody.

Before serving the new sentence, court records show Simpson ordered Matthews to finish serving time on an earlier felony domestic battery case from 2016 before serving the time on the 2020 case. At the time of the assault, Matthews had been on probation for the earlier case.

In addition to prison time, Simpson ordered Mathews to pay over $4,000 in fees and fines.