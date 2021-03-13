New business specializing in plant extracts and CBD opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A new CBD and plant-extract shop is now open in Idaho Falls.

Plant Therapy opened inside the Grand Teton Mall in the space next to JCPenney November 25. Store Manager Whitney Wilda tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s been a lot of positive response from customers over the last several months.

“We have people who come in who are excited to discover us and see that we’re here every day, but it’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily come to the mall all the time. We’re trying to get out in the community and make ourselves present in other ways so that people know to come here and find us,” Wilda says.

Plant Therapy specializes in plant extracts and offers a variety of products ranging from CBD, Essential oils and diffusers to body care and household products, along with shay butter, mango butter, salts and other items.

CBD products are the most popular, Wilda says, and many people have found relief with stress, pain and sleep issues by using them.

CBD is a molecule extracted from industrial hemp. Finding pain relief from the use of CBD products is not a guarantee, but for many people there is anecdotal and documented evidence that CBD is helpful in treating ailments like epilepsy, depression, anxiety, arthritis, inflammation, and in extreme cases, cancer.

“A lot of people are very hesitant about CBD. It’s correlated in their minds with marijuana because it is the male version of the female plant,” says Wilda. “One hundred percent of our products have the THC removed from them.”

THC is the compound in cannabis plants that is known for getting people high.

The sale of CBD products is legal in Idaho, provided the cannabis-derivative does not contain any Tetrahydrocannabinols or THC. Idaho Code 37-2705(a) defines “any material, compound, mixture or preparation which contains any quantity” of THC to be marijuana and thus an illegal controlled substance.

Additionally, with the exception of a CBD medication to treat pediatric epilepsy, CBD products are not FDA approved. The FDA is currently working to understand “the science, safety and quality” of CBD products.

The entrance to Plant Therapy inside the Grand Teton Mall. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Plant Therapy is an Idaho-based company that first opened in Twin Falls in 2016. Owner Chris Jones felt Idaho Falls was a good location for the fifth store and the historically high traffic numbers at the mall is what he liked about this location.

Jones says the thing that sets Plant Therapy apart from similar competing companies is its competitive prices and high-quality products.

“Plant Therapy started as an opportunity to fill a gap in the essential oil market. The vast majority of the essential oils being sold were either of inferior quality or overpriced and distributed through multi-level marketing companies,” Jones says. “We have made it our mission to positively impact as many lives as possible and pride ourselves on our people-first attitude, transparency, and charitable giving.”

Jones says Plant Therapy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing private companies and the largest direct-to-consumer essential oil company in America. The first out-of-state location will open in Utah next month. Several locations in Texas will open in the next few months as well.

Wilda will be holding several events the last weekend in March, including a free yoga class outside the store. There will also be a DIY class immediately following where customers can customize their own essential oil package.

Plant Therapy is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an 8 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday. The store is open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Whitney Wilda gathering product. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Some of the products available at Plant Therapy. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com