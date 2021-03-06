Three dogs safe after being pulled from icy Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — Three dogs were rescued from the Snake River near the intersection of West Elva Street and Riverside Drive on Saturday.

Emergency personal were called to the scene at 11:15 p.m. after dispatchers learned three dogs had gone into the icy river and were struggling to get out, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.

Animal Services officers were able to immediately retrieve one of the dogs that was close to the shore. Unfortunately, the other two dogs swam farther out in the river.

When firefighters arrived, the remaining two dogs were hanging on to the ice edge with just their heads above the water. One of the fire department’s captains, who is trained in swift water rescue, donned his water rescue gear and was able to safely retrieve both dogs.

Animal Services is working on returning the dogs safely to their owners.

“We are very pleased that this story ended well and that a bystander did not go into the river after the dogs,” Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. “Oftentimes, we are dispatched to save not only an animal, but also a person. The best thing you can do in a situation like this is call 9-1-1 immediately to get our teams dispatched.”